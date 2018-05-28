President Trump participates in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

President Donald Trump is participating in a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony in Virginia. To honor America's fallen heroes, the president will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier. The president is also expected to give a speech to honor the service members that payed the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 am EST. USA TODAY will stream the event live in the player above.
Earlier on Memorial Day, Trump took to Twitter to say that fallen service members would be proud of the United States today. "Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today," the tweet read. "Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!"
He also shared a video of the Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington last year.
#MemorialDay???? pic.twitter.com/Iohcuhi4dQ- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018
Firefighters were able to put out a brush fire in Lemon Grove Sunday evening, but several homes and part of the trolley infrastructure in the area were damaged in the blaze.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, County offices and libraries will be closed Monday, May 28.
A mother of three loses her life in a high-speed crash Sunday in the Oak Park community of San Diego.
Two men accused of breaking into North County businesses were behind bars Monday - and the businesses hit over the weekend might not be the first places they broke into.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
Temperatures warm through Tuesday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.
The California Highway Patrol reported an increase in arrests for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County as its Memorial Day holiday enforcement period continued Sunday. CHP officers arrested 57 people for drunken driving violations in the county from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer said.
It's a sight no one with small children or pets wants to see: a group of bobcats strolling through a residential neighborhood. Bobcats were recently spotted in a 4S Ranch neighborhood and Sunday morning one resident captured video of them.