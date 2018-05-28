Watch the First Promo for &#039;The Bachelor&#039; Creator&#039; - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Watch the First Promo for 'The Bachelor' Creator's New Show 'The Proposal' (Exclusive)

Updated: May 28, 2018 8:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.