&#039;The Bachelorette&#039;: 9 Things to Expect from Becca Kufr - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'The Bachelorette': 9 Things to Expect from Becca Kufrin's 'Badass' Season

Updated: May 28, 2018 8:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.