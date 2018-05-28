Puppy found with the word 'FREE' written on fur with permanent marker

A puppy in Ohio was found left out in a cage, alone, with the words "FREE" and "GOOD HOME ONLY" written on her fur in permanent marker.

Jenn Thomas took to Facebook to share the heartbreaking photos, hoping to spread awareness about abandoned dogs.

"THIS is not acceptable. THIS is why we run around trying to scoop up puppies before they end up in homes that can't take care of them, won't get them fixed, tie them to a dog box, or worse. THIS is why we are SUCH advocates to the point of annoyance with spay/neuter," she wrote.

According to Thomas' Facebook page, the Ross County Humane Society is now caring for the puppy. Once they get her cleaned up -- she will be available for adoption.

Click here to learn more about the Ross County Humane Society.