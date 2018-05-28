Police launch probe after video shows cop punching woman in beach arrest

Police have launched an investigation after video posted online shows an officer punching a woman on a beach in southern New Jersey.
Wildwood police said on its Facebook page that 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia faces multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.
NJ.com reports video of Saturday's incident shows an officer clubbing the woman's head twice as she's down on the sand. Voices are heard yelling "stop resisting," though it's unclear who was talking.
The video does not show what led to the confrontation.
Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto says he finds the video "alarming" but doesn't want to "rush to any judgment" until the investigation is complete.
Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano Jr. tells Philly.com the entire episode was a "shame."
I was sleeping on the beach and I woke up to this.. i can’t believe it.. pic.twitter.com/UJE5Sy7E4G— Lexy (@HewittLexy) May 26, 2018
Congratulations to Felicity Bryant and Jonas McMullen, this year's winners at the 5th annual Broadway San Diego Awards!
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.
Arrests for suspected drunk driving over the Memorial Day weekend were up from last year in San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol reported Monday at the conclusion of its three-day holiday enforcement period.
A driver struck a fire hydrant in the Sorrento Valley area Monday and took off on foot after he tried to evade pursuit by police officers, but was later arrested, police said.
Memorial Day Weekend is the official kick-off of barbecue season, and grill master Derek Marso is here with the juicy details of you can prepare for this year’s grilling and smoking season!
If the hassle of cooking and grilling is not your thing, then we've got a delicious solution for you: just go pick your favorites up from Cali Comfort BBQ!
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding 42-year-old man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.
Firefighters were able to put out a brush fire in Lemon Grove Sunday evening, but several homes and part of the trolley infrastructure in the area were damaged in the blaze.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, County offices and libraries will be closed Monday, May 28.