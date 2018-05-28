'I deeply care for my students': Noblesville hero teacher speaks after school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana - Everyone at Dunker Field Monday in Noblesville realized it could have been a very different game if not for Jason Seaman's brave actions three days earlier.

They knew what the Noblesville West Middle School teacher had done Friday. How he had tackled the student who started shooting in his seventh-grade science classroom that morning.

How he stayed by the side of the one girl injured by those bullets.

How he had taken bullets himself.

How if not for him it could have been much much worse. How many young lives could have been lost. How his life could have been lost. How this game could have been played in the shadow of great tragedy, if it were played at all.

Instead, thanks to Seaman, this wounded community was beginning to heal, hundreds of people pouring into the sectional championship game to cheer as the Noblesville High School Millers took on the Hamilton Southeastern Royals.

But the loudest cheers by far went to Seaman himself, who sat with his family under a tent by right field, sequestered from the crowds.

Before the game, Seaman held a press conference at which he delivered brief remarks, thanking those who responded on Friday.

He downplayed his own heroism, saying that "my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable acts,' adding, "I deeply care for my students.'

One of those students, Ella Whistler, remains hospitalized at Riley Hospital for Children, and is making progress, Noblesville Schools Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer said Monday.

Ella stayed "alert and calm' as she waited for help to arrive on Friday morning, Seaman said.

"Her courage and strength is nothing short of remarkable,' he added.

Garbed in a T-shirt with his now signature quote - "You Are the Reason I Teach' - stretched across his broad chest, Seaman looked healthy as he stood at the podium addressing media.

The shirt also bears the number 91 - the number he wore when he played on the defensive line for Southern Illinois University. The initials EW appear in italics along with the name of the show choir in which Ella performs.

"I'm still processing much of what has happened, but I can say with absolute certainty that I'm proud to be a Miller,' Seaman told the media gathered.

Then he headed to the game, where he received a special tribute.

Past and present students along with community members crowded into the stands to celebrate their new hero.

Originally, Noblesville Schools planned to move the games to another location, but then decided to use this as an opportunity to rally support for Ella and Seaman.

The sectional championships normally draw about 1,000 people, said Noblesville athletic director Leah Wooldridge. A week ago she and the assistant athletic director planned to arrive around 8 a.m. for the championships that started at 10 a.m.

Instead, she found herself at the field at 5:15 Monday morning, preparing for the wave of people that started to build an hour before the game.

Around 7 a.m., the special commemorative T-shirt went on sale. Two and a half hours later, the order of 1,600 shirts had sold out, although more will be made available online.

Proceeds from the shirt - at least $10,000 so far - were to go to Seaman and Ella. The Noblesville Schools Education Foundation also has a fund set up for donations.

Twins Jewell and Jada Hensley, 17, had not originally planned to attend the game. Nor did they know Seaman. But the Noblesville High School students said the events of recent days persuaded them to attend their first baseball game of the season.

"We just came out to be part of the community,' Jewell said.

Monday's game was also the first time that Nate and Angel Richardson and their three children, an eighth-grader and sixth-grade twins, had attended a high school baseball match-up.

The Richardsons' older child had Seaman as a teacher last year, and the two twins plan on playing on the football team, which he coaches next year, they said.

Knowing Seaman, Nate said, he did not find it surprising that the already popular science teacher had acted so heroically. His character is one of "action first, think later,' he said.

The fourth-year science teacher was known for his hand-on approach to science and making the subject fun, Richardson added.

"I think his class is going to be very popular' next year, he said. "This took his teacher credit up.'

At Monday's game, a chain-link fence separated Seaman from his fans. At one point, though, the students in his class on Friday morning who were at the game trooped down the first base line to greet their teacher. Seaman came out from the under tent and high-fived the outstretched hands.

"Glad to see everybody,' he said as the teens chorused back, "glad to see you!'

Matthew and Melissa Plimpton's daughter was among those who went back to see her teacher. The seventh-grader was sitting behind Ella when she was shot and had to step over her to escape the classroom, Melissa said. The couple's sixth-grade daughter was in the class right beneath the room in which the shooting occurred.

When the shooting happened, the couple was about to attend their first Carb Day when they got a call first from their older daughter and then their younger. They sped north.

As they approached to pick up their children helicopters flew overhead. Many of the other cars on the road held parents also going to find their children.

"You could tell who knew the news, feeling the same dread,' Matthew said.

In the three days since, the seventh-graders have shared a two-hour-plus counseling session. Counselors have met with their parents to let them what to expect and how to help their children.

Going forward, those students and their parents now have a bond, so the Plimptons knew they had to come out to the game on Monday.

Later that afternoon, though, after Noblesville won the first of its game, the Plimptons had another place to be: Their daughter was going to make a statement to the police.

IndyStar photographer Kelly Wilkinson contributed to this report. Follow Shari Rudavsky on Twitter @srudavsky