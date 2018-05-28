Trump honors America's fallen in Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. - President Trump, during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, paid tribute to America's military veterans and their sacrifices, saying they "marched into hell so that America could know the blessings of peace."
Trump, marking his second Memorial Day as commander-in-chief, called fallen service members "America's greatest heroes - the men and women who laid down their lives for our freedom."
"Today we pay tribute to their service, we mourn alongside their families and we strive to be worthy of their sacrifice," he said.
Speaking in an amphitheater before numerous uniformed military, Trump highlighted the service of World War II veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, a Kansas Republican, and 106-year-old Ray Chavez, the oldest living survivor of the attack on Pearl Harbor, who were both in attendance.
"He was in the Oval Office two days ago, and he doesn't look a day over 60," Trump said, calling Chavez "truly an inspiration to all who are here today."
Trump pledged, "We will never forget our heroes."
Earlier on Twitter, Trump drew criticism for tweeting that that fallen service members would be proud of "how well our country is doing today" in an apparent reference to his administration's efforts.
"Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!"
Trump began the day's events by placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, standing before it silently as a light mist fell. During the ceremony at the amphitheater, Trump sang along, with his hand over his chest, as the Navy band played the national anthem.
Filling the amphitheater were a few hundred spectators, more than one wearing red "Make America Great Again' hats. Trump was greeted with a lengthy round of applause from the crowd, according to a pool report.
"We love you,' someone shouted from the crowd. Trump responded: "And I love you, too.'
