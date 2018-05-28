Grilling with Styles: Memorial Day Char-Grilled Steak & all the trimmings

Char-Grilled Steak W/ Pesto Butter

Ingredients:

2 -3 pound of your favorite cut steak, 1 1/2 - 2" thick

2 Tbsp Kosher salt

2 tsp fresh ground Pepper

2 Tbsp Olive oil



Directions:

Arrange your coals or set your gas grill so one side extremely hot and the other side medium hot. Let the meat come to room temperature, rub with oil and season heavily with salt and pepper. Place steak on hot side of grill, 3-4 minutes and the shift the meat a half turn for 3-4 minutes, less time for rare longer medium well done. Turn over and repeat the steps. Move to medium side of grill to cook more if so desired. Remove from grill to let steak rest for 5-8 minutes before slicing and topping with Pesto Butter.

Pesto Butter

Ingredients:

1 stick of soften butter

1/4 cup of Pesto

Directions:

Combine ingredients, place on plastic wrap and form into round bar while rolling up. Tighten up the ends and refrigerate for at least 3 hours.

Pesto

Ingredients:

1/3 cup Pine Nuts

4 cloves of Garlic

5 cups of fresh Basil leaves tightly packed

1 tsp Sea Salt

1 tsp fresh ground Black Pepper

1 cup Olive oil (use the good stuff)



Directions:

Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor and combine until it is coarsely blended. You will have to stop and push everything down, it might also take a little water or more oil for everything to come together. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Char-Grilled Vegetables

Directions:

Select what ever type of vegetable you like and slice at about 1/2" thick. Others, like Green Onions or Asparagus, trim up and leave whole. Toss lightly with Olive oil and season with Salt and Pepper. On hot grill place Veggi's across the grill for 1 to 2 minutes and turn once and then remove. Serve warm or at room temperature with a drizzle of Pesto or Balsamic vinegar glaze.

Aunt Tillie's Strawberry Parfait

Ingredients:

Strawberry Jello 6 oz box

1 pint fresh Strawberries

1/2 pint Whippin Cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup Triple Sec

6 Almond Biscotti crushed

Directions:

Make Jello in advance at least 4 hours. Clean and slice Strawberries, toss with sugar and Triple Sec, set aside for 1/2 hour. To serve whip Whipping Cream, break up Jello and combine with whipped Cream. In clear 10 oz. glass layer the fresh Strawberries and the whipped Cream and top with crushed Biscotti.