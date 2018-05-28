Kim Kardashian Continues to Defend Kanye West After Donda's House Drama: 'I Will Always Ride for My Man'

Kim Kardashian West continues to defend husband Kanye West in her Twitter feud with Donda's House, a charity started in his late mother's name.

West and musical collaborator Che Smith, best known as Rhymefest, founded Donda's House in 2011, a nonprofit organization aimed at paying tribute to his mother, Donda West and helping the youth in Chicago. The drama started on Saturday after Rhymefest tweeted that West had abandoned Donda's House and accused West of no longer caring about Chicago youth. That prompted a series of angry tweets from Kardashian about Rhymefest's musical relationship with West.

Donda's House responded by indicating that they will be dropping Donda's name from the charity due to the beef.

Which brings us to Sunday, where Kardashian picked back up, describing in a tweet storm how she says the charity started, and how Rhymefest became involved. She then tore into him as an opportunist.

"Kanye gave his 'friend' an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated," she wrote on Twitter. "I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good."

Let me break this all the way down ...

Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it.

After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached.

Kanye gave his “friend” an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated.

I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good.

She finished her tweet storm with a word of support for her husband.

"I will always ride for my man!" she wrote.

I will always ride for my man!

Donda's House on Monday returned to Twitter, but didn't address Kardashian's tweets. Instead, it promised updates in the near future.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their patience, love & support! We will speak about next steps as soon as we can!" the charity wrote. "We are taking the time to meet with our students, staff & volunteers who we are most concerned about & will update you publicly when we can. Thanks for your patience!"

We’d like to thank everyone for their patience, love & support! We will speak about next steps as soon as we can! For now, you can join our mailing list here: https://t.co/Ua4GX2frdh.

We are taking the time to meet with our students, staff & volunteers who we are most concerned about & will update you publicly when we can. Thanks for your patience!

West himself has not yet commented on the beef.

For more on what West has been up to lately, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Whitney Houston’s Cousin Says Kanye West Is ‘Absolutely Disgusting’ For Using Bathroom Photo as Album Cover

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her and Kanye West's 4-Year Anniversary With Stunning Wedding Photo

Kris Jenner Says Kanye West Has 'Good Intentions' After Controversial Remarks