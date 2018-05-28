Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have First Date Night Since Welcoming Son Miles: Pic!

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are squeezing in some one-on-one time while caring for newborn son Miles!

On Sunday, Legend shared a sweet photo of himself and Teigen smiling during date night. The 32-year-old model gave birth to Miles earlier this month.

"First post-Miles date night!" Legend wrote.

Last Sunday, Teigen poked fun at her husband on Twitter when he attended the Billboard Music Awards, where he also performed.

"Wow didn’t u just have a baby John smh go take care of it!!!!!! disgusting," she wrote on Twitter, to which 39-year-old Legend hilariously responded, "True, true."

"Hello it’s shortrib night be home by 9," Teigen later added.

ET recently spoke to Legend, when he talked about how their family -- including their adorable 2-year-old daughter, Luna -- is adjusting to baby Miles.

“I am not [sleeping,] but it's OK,” he said. “I'm starting to remember how it was the first time around with Luna. It's all coming back to me, and Chrissy too. This is that period in his life and our lives where you get less sleep and work a little harder. I'm trying not to work too much outside of the house because we got a lot to do at home.”

Legend also revealed the musical meaning behind Miles' name. Watch below:

