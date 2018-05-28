'Harry Potter' Star Matthew Lewis Marries Angela Jones: Pic

Matthew Lewis is officially off the market!

The 28-year-old British actor, best known for playing Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, married Angela Jones in Italy, he announced on Monday. Lewis shared an adorable wedding day photo, joking that his new wife made him miss the Arctic Monkeys show to get married instead.

"Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming," he tweeted.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa

ET confirmed Lewis and Jones were engaged back in December 2016. Lewis and Jones, an event planner at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, reportedly first met in January of that year during an event at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and began a whirlwind romance that July.

Last March, Lewis and Jones attended the Beauty and the Beast premiere together in Los Angeles to support his Harry Potter co-star, Emma Roberts. Tom Felton also attended, making for a mini Harry Potter reunion. Watch below:

