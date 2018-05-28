George H.W. Bush remains hospitalized in Maine

For the first time in decades, former president George H.W. Bush missed the annual Memorial Day parade in his vacation hometown of Kennebunkport, Maine.
Bush was hospitalized Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue, according to a tweet from his spokesman Jim McGrath.
The nation's 41st president was taken to Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, about 20 miles south of Portland, where he remained Monday.
Residents of the town of 3,700 on the Atlantic Coast tweeted their disappointment about Bush missing the parade this year. It's also the first parade to take place after the April death of Barbara Bush, the former president's wife of 73 years.
Local physicist Ian Durham tweeted, "First time in decades that we're missing the Bush family."
Kennebunkport Memorial Day parade. First time in decades that we’re missing the Bush family. pic.twitter.com/nmRK3mA0kW- Ian Durham (@quantummoxie) May 28, 2018
Crowds are gathering for the Memorial Day parade in Kennebunkport, ME. Unfortunately, @GeorgeHWBush was hospitalized yesterday, and will not be able to watch the parade as usual. pic.twitter.com/zMhGAM4LOb- General Daniel Smiths Rock Castle, NSDAR (@gdsrcdar) May 28, 2018
"The community will surely be missing George and Barbara Bush this year," tweeted Alexa Maslowski of WGME-TV.
Plenty of people already lined up to watch the Memorial Day Parade in Kennebunkport. The community will surely be missing George and Barbara Bush this year. pic.twitter.com/zgHuLEE1lX- Alexa Maslowski (@AlexaWGME) May 28, 2018
In his Sunday tweet, McGrath indicated the elder Bush, now 93, would likely be in the hospital for a couple of days for observation. There was no immediate update on his condition on Monday.
Residents attending Monday's Memorial Day parade in Kennebunkport, down the road from Bush's summer home at Walker's Point, expressed concern for the nation's 41st president.
The event's grand marshal, Tom Willey, mentioned the former president in his remarks, wishing him a speedy recovery.
"He's such a figure at our parades. He was definitely missed,' said Shawn Hayes, vice commander of American Legion Post 159.
Bush arrived for the summer in Maine on May 20, after recovering from an infection that left him hospitalized in Houston after his wife's funeral.
The day before his Maine hospitalization, Bush attended a pancake breakfast at the local American Legion hall. His former national security adviser, retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft, joined them.
Bush was a Navy pilot in World War II and survived being shot down over the Pacific Ocean. His two crew members perished.
More: Former president George H.W. Bush returns to family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine
More: Barbara Bush had a complicated view of feminism and working mothers
Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Carolyn McAtee Cerbin on Twitter: @carolyncerbin
