Spencer Pratt Gets Starstruck Meeting Ben Affleck For the First Time -- Watch!

Spencer Pratt was definitely excited on Monday when he randomly ran into Ben Affleck and found himself completely starstruck.

The 34-year-old The Hills alum posted a gushing video on Instagram with Affleck, clearly excited and nervous to meet the actor, and stumbling over his own words at times.

"Dang! Oh my God, actually I have chills in real life," he wrote. "First time I've ever been real star struck -- besides Taylor Swift last weekend -- sorry to do this to you on family day. This is a real legend, he had a great attitude. Trippin'."

Affleck took it all in stride and looked happy to have made Pratt's day.

"Thank you brother," Affleck responded after the gushing intro.

Pratt talked to ET about the chance meeting on Monday, which he says happened at a Los Angeles restaurant that morning.

“I was just rolling up to get some breakfast burritos and cinnamon rolls and there Batman was standing at the door," he says. "He had the best energy ever, real life superstar.”

Affleck has been busy, filming his upcoming film, Triple Frontier, in Hawaii until just three days ago. He posted on Instagram on Friday that they have finally wrapped on the film.

"That's a wrap! ?? Thank you for the phenomenal hospitality and incredible experience #Hawaii. #TripleFrontier," he wrote.

As for Pratt, he has been working on a new MTV series called Spencer Pratt Will Heal You, where he gets naked and does yoga with goats -- possibly at the same time.

