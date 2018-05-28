Justin Timberlake Visits Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor at Hospital: Pic

Eminem Says He Would Like to Date Nicki Minaj -- Read Her Flirty Response!

Nicki Minaj and Eminem's maybe/maybe-not real public flirtation continues, with Eminem saying on stage that he'd love to date her -- and her even suggesting what they do on their first date!

