Justin Timberlake Visits Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor at Hospital: Pic

Jada Pinkett Smith and Gabrielle Union have buried the hatchet after a falling out 17 years ago, and the pair are finally opening up about their complicated relationship.
Meghan Markle had a very specific idea for what she wanted her wedding gown to look like, and she underwent enough fittings to get it just right.
As if being a mom to a newborn isn't hard enough, poor Hilaria Baldwin is still battling pneumonia and her kids are sick, just two weeks after giving birth.
Justin Timberlake made a surprise hospital visit to one of the survivors of the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting.
Spencer Pratt was definitely excited on Monday when he randomly ran into Ben Affleck and found himself completely starstruck.
Nicki Minaj and Eminem's maybe/maybe-not real public flirtation continues, with Eminem saying on stage that he'd love to date her -- and her even suggesting what they do on their first date!