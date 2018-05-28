Events at the USS Midway and Balboa Park honor fallen heroes

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.

Those who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were honored at an event near the USS Midway Museum. A group called Veterans for Peace set up a symbolic graveyard near the USS Midway called the Hometown Arlington West Memorial.

San Diegans killed in the Vietnam War were memorialized at the Veterans Museum and Memorial Center in Balboa Park. Monday’s event honored the 455 San Diegan's killed and missing in action in Vietnam.

“We are here to commemorate those fallen heroes. To remember their achievements, their courage, their dedication and to say thank you for their sacrifices,” said Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Radzikowski with U.S. Marine Corps.

To honor the fallen, their names were read aloud Saturday and Sunday and then again at Monday's ceremony. The goal was to make sure that those who gave their life, fighting for our country, are remembered long after their funeral and that the importance of what they were fighting for is never forgotten.