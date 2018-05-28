Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares 'Proud' Prom Photos of Son Dylan With Michael Douglas

They grow up so fast, don't they?

It wasn't too long ago that Catherine Zeta-Jones' and Michael Douglas' kids were typical teenagers, dreaming about possibly becoming actors like their famous parents. The next thing you know, 14-year-old daughter Carys is attending fashion shows and Dylan, now 17, is going to prom?!

The proud mom posted two sweet prom pics of the now-dashing Dylan on Instagram on Sunday, showing him ruffling his hair in one photo. A second photo shows mom, dad and son, looking joyous.

"Prom Proud! Graduation around the corner!" Zeta-Jones wrote on Instagram. "So proud of you Dylan, college bound! Love you so????"

Douglas' next project is Ant-Man and the Wasp, the follow-up to the original Paul Rudd-helmed film set in the Marvel Universe, which hits theaters July 9. Zeta-Jones, meanwhile, is set to try and grow Facebook's new streaming service Facebook Watch with her first U.S. television series, Queen America, according to multiple reports. She will play a ruthless beauty pageant coach in the dramatic series, which is likely to debut in 2019.

For more on Zeta-Jones and Douglas, watch the video below.

