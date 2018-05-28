European Union proposes ban on plastic products in attempt to reduce pollution

BRUSSELS - The European Union has proposed banning plastic products like cotton buds, straws, stirs and balloon sticks when alternatives are easily available in an attempt to reduce litter spoiling beaches and ocean beds.
The European Commission said its proposal would seek to cut marine litter in half for the ten most prominent items and avoid environmental damage estimated at over $250 billion over the next dozen years.
EU Vice President Frans Timmermans said that utensils would not be banned completely, but steps would be taken to have them made out of sustainable materials when possible.
"You can still organize a pick-nick, drink a cocktail and clean your ears just like before,' Timmermans said.
He also made new proposals to ensure that it is the polluter that pays.
The proposal will be assessed by the EU parliament and member states but Timmermans hopes to see results before May 2019.
And unlike so many EU proposals that are immediately criticized by consumer and environmental groups as too little too late, the reaction was largely positive on Monday.
More: Glass straws? Straw straws? Here are some eco-friendly alternatives to plastic
Also: If you drink bottled water, you're probably ingesting plastic
"The only way to stop plastics pouring into our oceans is to turn off the flow at its source: production,' said Lasse Gustavsson, the European executive director of the environmental group Oceana, as he lauded the initiative.
European Green Party lawmaker Monica Frassoni also welcomed the initiative and added that "the scale of the problem means that we cannot rely on individual European countries to take action and must instead find a Europe-wide response.'
The European Parliament has said that plastics production is now 20 times higher than in 1960s. The EU has also been spurred into action by China's decision to no longer import part of the bloc's waste.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos. Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
San Diego police K9 Dexter is back to work with his handler after being stabbed earlier this year. Not only is he patrolling the streets again, but he has a new award for his courage.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding 42-year-old man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.
Congratulations to Felicity Bryant and Jonas McMullen, this year's winners at the 5th annual Broadway San Diego Awards!
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.