Kendra Wilkinson Emotionally Reflects On Instagram After Recent Split: 'I'm Doing the Best I Can'

Kendra Wilkinson is doing her best to keep her spirits high while packing up and moving on from her home.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to document her difficult journey as she boxed up all the stuff she had in the home she shared with her ex, Hank Baskett.

Wilkinson shared a candid update on her emotional well-being, along with a photo of herself and her two kids -- 8-year-old son Hank Jr. and 4-year-old daughter Alijah, whom she shares with Baskett.

"I’m doing the best i can in my life with the cards I’ve been dealt and i will continue to do that," the 32-year-old model captioned the heartwarming photo. "I’m hurt because the world i thought was promised to me forever is now coming to an end. I’m not perfect with the way I’m reacting to my pain sometimes but i am getting stronger."

"My kids, mom, dad, friends n therapy have been helping," she continued. "I’ll be able to breathe again soon. Love will always win in my heart and will never go a day without being there for the people i love n yes him. Even with the pain I’m experiencing."

Wilkinson also shared some snapshots from her emotionally draining moving day to her Instagram story, beginning with a photo of an empty cardboard moving box.

"I'm starting to box things up and my heart can't hurt any more," Wilkinson captioned the photo. "I need prayers n strength today. I worked so hard for my home."



She also posted a snapshot of a collection of framed hanging photos of herself holding her children when they were babies, which she also had to take out during the move.

"My pride and joy wall is coming down," Wilkson wrote over the photo.

The day before her emotional move, the estranged pair reunited to cheer on their son at his hockey game in Las Vegas.

Wilkinson shared several posts from the marathon day of sports on her Instagram story. One shows Baskett taking a selfie with little Alijah by his side, with the caption, "proud Papa."

The pair have been making time to be good co-parents in the wake of their split, including attending their daughter's soccer game just two days after Wilkinson filed for divorce.

According to court docs obtained by ET on April 6, the model -- who tied the knot with Baskett in June 2009 in a ceremony at the Playboy Mansion -- cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for terminating their marriage.

In the documents, Wilkinson listed the date of their separation as Jan. 1, 2018. Per the divorce filing, she is seeking to share joint custody of their children.

For more on the couple's split, check out the video below.

