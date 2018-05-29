Mylar balloon causes electrical surge, water leaks in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events.
Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains. Crews worked for several hours to repair the damage and expected to be finished in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
"I heard a big explosion," said Victoria Salazar who was in the kitchen inside her home when she heard the bang. She says her first instinct was to grab her children and run.
When she got outside she saw the damage, but it wasn't until later that she - and others - learned what caused it.
"When the mylar balloons contact the power lines, we get an explosion," said one Chula Vista firefighter.
The Chula Vista Fire Department says that explosion wasn't the end to the damage caused by the balloon. An electrical surge went through the power poles and into the ground, charging and breaking two water mains.
The circuit panel at Victoria Salazar's home was fried and several outlets melted.
"I got a call from the neighbor and she said that my mom saw a flash in the house and that the firemen were here," said Lynne Robinson who was on vacation Monday.
Robinson rushed home from a Memorial Day trip after she heard of the bizarre series of events that struck her and her mother's neighborhood.
"They thought it might be a gas leak so that was a little disconcerting right there," said Robinson. "They were talking about taking her out of the house and evacuating the whole block I believe."
Salazar and her family were the only ones that had to leave home. Thankfully they have a place to stay and it will only be for a few days.
"Mylar balloons do cause this every once in a while, just not to the extent that they pop water mains," a Chula Vista firefighter told News 8. "[This was] a little more of an involved incident but all the appropriate utilities are here to fix the infrastructure."
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos. Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
San Diego police K9 Dexter is back to work with his handler after being stabbed earlier this year. Not only is he patrolling the streets again, but he has a new award for his courage.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding 42-year-old man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.
Congratulations to Felicity Bryant and Jonas McMullen, this year's winners at the 5th annual Broadway San Diego Awards!
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.