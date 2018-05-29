BTS&#039; &#039;Love Yourself: Tear&#039; Becomes Boy Band&#039; - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

BTS' 'Love Yourself: Tear' Becomes Boy Band's First No. 1 Album in the U.S.

Updated: May 28, 2018 10:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.