Driver arrested after high speed pursuit on I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos

RANCHO PENASQUITOS (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos.

Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported. Before his arrest, Abrahim was involved in a rollover crash on State Route 76 that sparked a brush fire, the CHP said. Abrahim regained control of his car after the crash and drove off, almost hitting Cal Fire personnel, authorities said.

Cal Fire crews put out the brushfire as Abrahim fled the scene.

Abrahim was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido for treatment of cuts to his head and arm during the crash, the CHP said.

Abrahim was booked for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, felony evading and attempted assault with a deadly weapon, according to the CHP.