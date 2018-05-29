BTS' 'Love Yourself: Tear' Becomes Boy Band's First No. 1 Album in the U.S.

BTS have made American music history.

The megapopular South Korean boy band earned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with the release of their latest album, Love Yourself: Tear. The achievement marks the first time a K-pop album has ever topped the U.S. charts.

The new release from the seven-member boyband dropped on May 18, and sold 135,000 equivalent album units, Billboard reports. Of that, 100,000 were traditional album sales. The album also out-performed sales predictions by over 30 percent.

This is only the second time a K-pop album has even made it into the top 10 of the Billboard 200. The other album, also released by BTS, was Love Yourself: Her, which debuted in September 2017 and peaked at no. 7 the following month.

The album is also breaking records for foreign-language releases overall. Love Yourself: Tear is the first foreign-language album to reach no. 1 since 2006, when Il Divo's Ancora topped the chart, featuring tracks sung primarily in Italian, French, Spanish and some English.

Recently, BTS debuted the lead single off their new album, "Fake Love," at the Billboard Music Awards, where their performance was met with resounding appreciation.

Check out the video below for a look at BTS' big night at the 2018 BBMAs.

