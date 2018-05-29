Top North Korean official headed to the U.S. to discuss summit between Kim Jong Un, Trump

WASHINGTON - President Trump continued to tease the re-scheduling of a meeting with Kim Jong Un, tweeting on Monday that a top North Korean official is en route to New York City for meetings on the possible summit.
"We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea," Trump tweeted. "Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!'
Trump did not detail what he meant by "my letter;" he could have been referring to the missive he disclosed last week calling off the Kim meeting that had been scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.
Since then, Trump has said North Korea has been responsive to the point where the meeting could be re-scheduled.
In a Sunday tweet, Trump spoke of the summit in the present tense by saying that "our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!"
We have put a great team together for our talks with North Korea. Meetings are currently taking place concerning Summit, and more. Kim Young Chol, the Vice Chairman of North Korea, heading now to New York. Solid response to my letter, thank you!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018
Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018
Kim Yong Chol, one of Kim Jong Un's top lieutenants, is apparently playing a major role in rescheduling the meeting. North Korea's former spy chief, Kim Yong Chol is now a vice chairman of the ruling Workers' Party.
He is among a small group of North Korean officials who have accompanied Kim Jong Un to all four of his summits with foreign leaders in recent months - twice with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and twice with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also visited South Korea in February to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics at the start of Kim Jong Un's charm offensive.
Kim Yong Chol, who is about 72, is a contentious figure outside North Korea.
Before taking up the job responsible for relations with South Korea in 2016 he was a four-star army general and a military intelligence chief who is thought to have been behind a slew of provocations, including two deadly attacks in 2010 that killed 50 South Koreans and an alleged 2014 cyberattack on Sony Pictures. Both Seoul and Washington imposed sanctions on him in recent years.
More: U.S., North Korea hammer out summit agenda - and South Korea might join in
More: South Korean president on secret North Korea meeting: "Like a normal routine between friends'
More: North Korea's change of tone: Is Kim Jong Un in total control?
While in the United States, South Korean media say Kim Yong Chol will likely meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who visited Pyongyang, North Korea's capital, twice recently, to finalize plans for the North Korea-U.S. summit. But it's not known what else he'll do there. Media reports said Pompeo could make a third trip to Pyongyang after Kim's U.S. visit.
While Kim Yong Chol's possible trip to the United States could further brighten the prospects for the summit, history shows that things could still crumble at the last minute even after an exchange of high-level officials.
In October 2000, then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the late dictator father of Kim Jong Un, sent Vice Marshal Jo Myong Rok to Washington on a then-unprecedented goodwill mission. Jo, who died in 2010, remains the highest-level North Korean official to visit the United States since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.
Jo's trip came as the two countries were seeking closer ties following North Korea's first-ever summit talks with South Korea in June 2000.
During his Washington visit, Jo met then President Bill Clinton, conveyed a letter from Kim Jong Il and met Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and Defense Secretary William Cohen. Jo said that improved relations "will be good for both countries and for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the Northeast Asian region as well.'
About three weeks later, Albright made a historic reciprocal trip to Pyongyang to try to arrange a North Korea trip by Clinton. Some U.S. critics suspected Clinton was angling for a hasty foreign policy triumph in his last months in office.
During her stay in Pyongyang, Kim Jong Il took Albright to one of the mass games spectacles that included a giant mosaic displaying a rocket flying into the sky. "This will be our last missile,' Kim reportedly told Albright at the time, in an apparent reference to a medium-range ballistic missile the North fired over Japan two years earlier, which stunned the region.
The warming ties between the two countries chilled after President George W. Bush took office in January 2001, taking a tough line on the North. The nuclear confrontation deepened in 2002, with the Bush administration accusing North Korea of running a clandestine uranium enrichment program in breach of a 1994 disarmament deal.
Clinton eventually visited North Korea as a former president in 2009 to secure the freedom of two detained American journalists.
Contributing: The Associated Press
Temperatures continue to warm through Tuesday before cooling slightly Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos. Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
San Diego police K9 Dexter is back to work with his handler after being stabbed earlier this year. Not only is he patrolling the streets again, but he has a new award for his courage.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding 42-year-old man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.