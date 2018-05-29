2018 summer food and wine festivals - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2018 summer food and wine festivals

The 37th annual Kapalua Wine and Food Festival will take place at The-Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua in Maui, June 7-10. Celebrity chefs will participate in demonstrations, dinners, tastings and more events. The 37th annual Kapalua Wine and Food Festival will take place at The-Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua in Maui, June 7-10. Celebrity chefs will participate in demonstrations, dinners, tastings and more events.
By Ashley Day, USA TODAY

Summer food festivals celebrate all-American indulgences, from Vermont cheese and Rhode Island seafood to Finger Lakes wine.

June kicks off with ice cream events in Austin, Texas and New York City, followed by a fine food and wine festival in Maui. Come July, California hosts its first pizza festival and in August, Vermont cheesemakers throw a 10th annual pairing party. Speaking of the perfect pairings, Portland, Ore., restaurants and Willamette Valley wineries team up for the Counter Culture Wine & Food Festival in July.

Browse the photo gallery above for food and wine weekends from June through August, and see the year's best beer and barbecue festivals below.

