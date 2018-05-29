Illinois: The Super Museum, Metropolis: The Super Museum showcases all things Superman, with over 20,000 items from superfan and collector Jim Hambrick, according to the museum’s website. Seventy-five years’ worth of memorabilia includes every Superman to

Illinois: The Super Museum, Metropolis: The Super Museum showcases all things Superman, with over 20,000 items from superfan and collector Jim Hambrick, according to the museum’s website. Seventy-five years’ worth of memorabilia includes every Superman to

So you've done the Big Apple, the Grand Canyon, Vegas and Maui. When you and the fam are in the mood for less "been there, done that' and more "under-the-radar hidden gem,' every state in the union has your back.

From sleepy small towns with loads of culture and character to quirky, one-of-a-kind museums, GoBankingRates.com has put together a list of beaches, museums, parks and more, collecting the best hidden gem travel spots in every state. Be sure to check out these secret travel spots before they blow up by clicking through the gallery above, and find out each state's tourist attraction that you probably don't know about.

Looking for slightly more offbeat places to visit? GoBankingRates.com has you covered with a list of underrated (and at times downright odd) places in each state to visit: