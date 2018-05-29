What are some red flags beginning stock investors should watch for? Ask a Fool

Answer: While there are few 100% accurate indicators that a stock is a bad investment, there are some things beginning investors should generally stay away from.
First, be wary of any stocks whose dividend yield looks too good to be true. For example, if most stocks in an industry pay 3% to 4% dividend yields, a stock in the same industry that pays 8% might be a dividend yield trap.
Similarly, avoid stocks that have cut their dividends in the past few years. Generally speaking, this is a sign of instability in a company.
It's also a smart idea to stay away from stocks trading for less than $5. Not all low-priced stocks are trouble, but this area of the market certainly tends to have more scams and distressed companies.
Steer clear of companies with lots of debt. The definition of an appropriate debt level is industry-specific, so comparing debt metrics such as a company's debt-to-equity ratio with others in its industry can help you identify these.
Finally, avoid investing in companies with falling revenue, unless there's a good reason for it. If sales are falling, it can be an indicator of serious problems with a company's business model or with the entire industry (think department stores such as Sears and J.C. Penney).
More: Treasury bills, bonds and notes: How are they different? Ask a Fool
More: Investing: What is the difference between a sector and an industry? Ask a Fool
More: What's the best place to keep money you need to use soon? Ask a Fool
Matthew Frankel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.
Offer from the Motley Fool: Offer from The Motley Fool: The 10 best stocks to buy now
Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the S&P 500!*
Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now.
Click here to get access to the full list!
*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2018.
Author Judy Batalion will discuss hoarding and healing at the Jewish Family Services behavior health luncheon on May 30th at 11:30am.
San Diego lifeguards and firefighters Tuesday morning rescued a man who spent the night on a shallow ledge above La Jolla's Black's Beach after becoming stranded on the bluffs while hiking overnight, authorities said.
A 53-year-old Coast Guard cutter offloaded more than 5,200 pounds of cocaine worth more than $78 million Tuesday following a counter drug patrol in international waters off Central America.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Temperatures continue to warm through Tuesday before cooling slightly Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos. Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported.
Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.