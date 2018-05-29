Santa Fe High School students face emotional return to school

SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe High School students will return to campus Tuesday for the first time since a gunman killed 10 people and injured 13 others.
In a letter sent to students and parents, principal Rachel Blundell explained how the remainder of the school year will be handled.
The first students to arrive Tuesday will be those who were in the fine arts wing when the gunman opened fire. These students will be offered special counseling.
Two hours later, all students will attend a general assembly honoring the lives lost.
There will only be one entrance and one exit at the school. Walls have been built to close off classrooms affected by the shooting.
Students will need identification to enter the school and will be allowed to bring one parent or legal guardian.
Santa Fe High School seniors Annabelle O'Day and Kaitlyn Richards started Hearts United, a non-profit to help victims and their families with long-term support, with two other students.
"We are mourning together and we are healing together,' said O'Day. "We want to create a platform for everyone to heal together on this holiday.'
"It's just a movement of showing and spreading kindness and love to each other,' said Richards, "and raising awareness for mental health.'
Tomorrow #SantaFe students go back to school for the first time since the shooting. There will be many changes... I’ll map it out tonight @ 10. Plus, hear from students who started a non-profit to help their peers. #khou11 #PrayforSantaFe ?????? pic.twitter.com/tqHpqqgwoR- Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) May 29, 2018
The charity was launched Monday at a fundraiser with help from the Houston Dynamo, Houston's Major League Soccer club.
The fundraiser featured live music, food and visits from players of both the Dynamo and Houston Dash, the professional women's soccer team.
"It's going to be tough,' O'Day said. "There's going to be a lot of crying, you know? I don't know if I am prepared for it. I won't be able to tell you if I'm prepared for it until I walk into that school.'
"I think for the most part we all just want to see each other one last time under way different circumstances than the last day,' Richards said.
Additional law enforcement will be on hand for the remainder of the year. Students are not allowed to carry backpacks or large purses into school.
In addition, students will not have to worry about assignments or tests. Grades were finalized May 17, one day before the shooting. Teachers have dropped assignments not finished or incomplete and will provide opportunities over the summer for students to earn extra credit.
As United Hearts is in the process of being established, the Houston Dynamo are collecting donations at www.houstondynamo.com/charities.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, is accused of opening fire at the school on May 18. He faces capital murder charges.
