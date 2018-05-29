TV News Journalists Mike McCormick and Aaron Smeltzer Killed By Falling Tree While Covering North Carolina Storm

A huge, 11-foot-long alligator has been captured after keeping a Florida community on edge as it was found lurking in a backyard.
It was quite an amazing spectacle as an Oregon high school student dressed up as Spider-Man to ask his girlfriend to prom.
Two TV news journalists out of South Carolina were tragically killed over the holiday while covering a powerful storm.
A baby who was turning blue from choking is back safely in her grandmother’s arms thanks to a Georgia police officer who knew exactly what to do.
A member of the Army National Guard is missing after a Maryland town was devastated by flooding Sunday.
A dog didn’t hesitate to show his appreciation for a firefighter who rescued him from a roof in Maine.
An Indiana teacher, who potentially saved countless lives when he tackled a student gunman inside a middle school classroom Friday, says he did what he had to do.
Venkat Ranjan, a 13-year-old boy from California, says he guessed the answer that led him to be crowned the latest National Geographic Bee champion.