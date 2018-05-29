Gwyneth Paltrow Has Bikini-Clad, Scenic Vacation With Fiance Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's honeymoon has a lot to live up to after their recent vacation!

The 45-year-old actress jetted off to Mexico with her fiance and shared some stunning photos from the members-only resort Costa Palmas.

In one photo, Paltrow and Falchuk, 47, are sporting matching black swimsuits while posing in front of a beautiful waterfall. "Green lagoon," she captioned the Instagram photo.

Paltrow also posted a pic of her jumping in the air on the beach while wearing a comfy, strapless striped jumper.

Last week, the bride-to-be opened up on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show about her relationship with Falchuk and how they're planning for their marriage.

"I think that I would like to give it a proper shot ... for myself," the mother of two said in regard to the concept of marriage following her 2014 split from first husband Chris Martin. "I think there's something really beautiful about marriage. I think Brad is someone who is really intelligent, he's very emotionally intelligent. I think he's a really good person to try this with. He's very self-aware. He's got a lot of emotional maturity."

Paltrow also revealed whether she and Falchuk want more children and if they'll be getting a prenup. Check out her responses:

