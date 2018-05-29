Jenna Dewan Says She Was 'Very Happy Being a Wife' Prior to Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan is opening up about her life after Channing Tatum.

In a new feature for HarpersBAZAAR.com, the World of Dance host discusses the ending of her nine-year marriage to Tatum and reveals that it had nothing to do with her career. In fact, Dewan says she "was always very happy being a wife."

"The moves I'm making are completely not related to my marriage or separation, interestingly enough," she shares. "'Who are you? What do you want to give to the world? What excites you?' Those feelings started bubbling up for me, naturally … so I really wanted to expand my life, and myself. And that was my journey, no one else's."

"[Being on my own,] I feel a sense of joy and freedom and excitement, truly, about a new chapter in my life. And I have no attachments to how that's going to look, or what that's going to be," she continues. "I feel really open, and I feel hopeful."

At 37 years old, Dewan's career is hotter than it's ever been -- and she knows it. "Even though I was in a hit dance movie, all of a sudden my agents were telling me to go into auditions as, 'You're not a dancer, you're an actress. That’s all you do.' It was so weird," she said of why her career didn't take off after she starred alongside Tatum in 2006's Step Up. "They were just trying to fit me into this thing, and I really didn't fit into that box."

"I didn't have the self-awareness to understand. I was really young. I was 26, 27, 28, around there. So I was like, 'I don't know who I am,'" she recalls.

Now, Dewan says she's leaning on her girlfriends for support as she navigates this new chapter of her life, though Tatum will always be there.

"[It’s] a new normal where there is a lot of love. We’re just getting used to it," she says of her ex. "We're in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other."

Of 4-year-old Everly, Dewan adds: "She's like a little mirror for me. She's so willful that she kind of inspires me to get clear and more willful in my own life. If she's not running her own business, or ruling the world, I have failed as a mother.”

Dewan and Tatum announced their split in April, and in May, the actress told ET she was doing "really good." See more in the video below.

