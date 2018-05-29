Carrie Underwood, Backstreet Boys Added to Star-Studded CMT Music Awards Lineup

Carrie Underwood is definitely back.

Shortly after her triumphant return to the stage at the ACM Awards in April, the "Cry Pretty" singer is set to perform again at the 2018 CMT Music Awards on June 6. Also set to join the lineup are the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean and show hosts Little Big Town.

The star-studded ceremony will also include special performances by Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne and Darius Rucker featuring Luke Bryan, Aldean and Lady Antebellum's Charles Kelley.

ET previously broke the news that Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt and Bryan will also perform.

Underwood, Aldean and FGL lead the pack of nominees this year with four apiece. Fan voting is now open on CMT.com until Monday, June 4. Among the other notable nominees are Shelton, Brett Young, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

