Sears shares see-saw after CEO Lampert's hedge fund hints at deal with partners

Shares of Sears Holdings gyrated Tuesday after the hedge fund controlled by Sears' CEO Edward Lampert said it had received "numerous" inquiries from potential partners.
Sears Holdings has both the Sears and Kmart department store chains. Its stock rose nearly 2.3% to $3.57 in pre-market trading. The shares fell 1.7% shortly after U.S. financial markets opened before recovering and moving up 2.3%, to $3.57 in late morning trading.
Lampert's ESL Investments asked a special committee of the company's board of directors for permission to "engage with" potential partners "to allow us to put forward a definitive proposal that will result in the most benefit to Sears."
ESL has been the proposed buyer of some of the embattled retailer's assets. The special committee previously placed limits on ESL working with partners as the hedge fund explores the potential purchase of Sears' real estate, Kenmore brand and other assets.
The proposed Sears assets acquisition is unusual because Lampert not only is Sears Holdings' top executive but is also the iconic company's largest investor. Simultaneously, Lampert serves as chairman and CEO of ESL, a hedge fund that largely focuses on real estate.
ESL told the committee in a letter filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday that "finding an appropriate partner soon will be a critical factor that will materially impact any definitive proposal that we are able to make."
Sears has experienced a "significant increase" in the market price of its unsecured debt during the month since ESL proposed acquiring some of the company's assets, the letter said.
The increase could make the ESL-proposed debt for equity and debt repurchases "less attractive and more difficult" to execute as well as reduce the impact of a planned recapitalization of Sears, the letter said.
More Money: Starbucks anti-bias training: Here's what to expect as the coffee chain closes 8,000 stores
More Money: Saks Fifth Avenue bets 'magic mirrors,' face workouts to beat Sephora and Ulta
More Money: Chick-Fil-A hiring 'hospitality professionals' for $17 an hour in Sacramento
More Money: Pret A Manger restaurant chain to be acquired by Panera owner JAB Holding
"We believe that the Special Committee can achieve its goal of fostering a competitive process while at the same time permitting ESL to speak with third parties" in talks "that are likely to result in an executable transaction," the letter said.
Follow USA TODAY reporter Kevin McCoy on Twitter: @kmccoynyc
Author Judy Batalion will discuss hoarding and healing at the Jewish Family Services behavior health luncheon on May 30th at 11:30am.
San Diego lifeguards and firefighters Tuesday morning rescued a man who spent the night on a shallow ledge above La Jolla's Black's Beach after becoming stranded on the bluffs while hiking overnight, authorities said.
A 53-year-old Coast Guard cutter offloaded more than 5,200 pounds of cocaine worth more than $78 million Tuesday following a counter drug patrol in international waters off Central America.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Temperatures continue to warm through Tuesday before cooling slightly Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos. Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported.
Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.