'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin Reveals Why Her Fiance Is 'So Different' from Arie Luyendyk Jr. (Exclusive)

Becca Kufrin is living on cloud nine.

Fans watched the 28-year-old publicist kick off her season of The Bachelorette on Monday night, but she revealed last week that's she's engaged -- and spoke to ET's Lauren Zima all about how her mystery man is "different" from Arie Luyendyk Jr.

"It feels so different because the relationship and the guy is different. And this time, it feels better suited for me. It's like, this better fit for me and what I need in my life," she explained. "And I am willing to do anything it takes to make it work to support my partner."

"I was asking for a teammate, a 50/50 throughout the entire season. I feel like I truly found that," Kufrin gushed. "So we'll have each others backs through the time where we have to stay private, and then well continue that and share it with the world."

The brunette beauty revealed that like former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, she and her fiancé do have code names for each other. She's just not ready to share them just yet. One thing's for sure, however: she's dead set on making it down the aisle.

"I better [marry him]," she joked. "He better marry me!"

Monday's Bachelorette premiere was a big night for Kufrin, who finally got her chance to find love again after her brutal split from Luyendyk last season on The Bachelor. The race car driver proposed to Kufrin on his season finale, only to change his mind weeks later and break up with her to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

ABC aired the heartbreaking unedited breakup just one night before officially announcing Kufrin as the next Bachelorette, and Luyendyk originally claimed he wanted to show it unedited in order to give Kufrin that opportunity. On his appearance on The View last week (to announce his wedding date to Burnham), however, he said, "They said it was unedited but it was."

Kufrin begs to differ. "No, it was definitely edited," she told ET. "I mean, let's be honest, if it was edited, I would want the snot off my face and like, mascara off my forehead. That was all real."

And as for Luyendyk's wedding date, Jan. 12, Kufrin said it's "probably" about one year to the date of their breakup -- but she's not worried about it. "I'm happy for them. Good for them, and I'm just focused on me and my journey, and I do wish them the best," she expressed.

See more from Kufrin's interview with ET -- including her reveal that she fell in love with two men -- in the video below. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Join ET's new Facebook group, Group Date: A Bachelor Nation Support Circle, below.

