The messiness of motherhood: Eliminating the stigma of mental health

(SAN DIEGO) - Jewish Family Services will be holding a behavior health luncheon with the focus topic of eliminating the stigma of mental health on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 from 11:30am - 1:30pm at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla.

The luncheon will feature special guest author Judy Batalion, whose book, 'White Walls: Motherhood, Daughterhood and the Mess In Between', chronicles her own story of a dysfunctional childhood and the ways it affected how she went on to raise her own daughter.

Growing up, I felt very anxious surrounded by this stuff. I felt blocked from my mother, the stuff was a literal physical and emotional blockade between us.

Judy grew up in a hoarder house with endless piles of junk -- old papers and magazines, tea bags, clocks, cameras, VHS tapes -- obsessively gathered and stored by her mother. Judy escaped the mess as soon as she could and became a "militant minimalist, where less was too much," complete with white sofas and white walls. Then, suddenly, she found herself pulled back into a chaotic life as she became a mother herself.

Learning to deal with a messy environment was not easy, but Judy was eventually able to overcome her own mental health challenges. She'll be speaking more in depth about her book and her experiences at the Jewish Family Services mental health awareness luncheon on May 30th.

For more information or to reserve your spot at the luncheon, click here.