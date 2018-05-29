Anne Hathaway Gets Candid About Her 'History of Rage'

Anne Hathaway is opening up about how she's learned to deal with her emotions.

The 35-year-old actress covers Glamour's June/July issue, in which she owns up to not always being nice. However, Hathaway says that "being a b**ch" didn't actually make her happy.

“I have a history with rage,” she acknowledges. “I used to do this thing where I was like, ‘I’m nice 29 days out of 30, and then I give myself complete permission to be a b**ch to anyone, about anything.’ I realized that if I could actually move away from the judgment and deal with my emotions in the moment, I didn’t actually need the extra day. Rage doesn’t lead you to a place of peace. And for me the goal is not happiness. The goal is peace.”

These days, Hathaway is very much comfortable with herself, despite all the hate she was subjected to after her 2013 Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Fantine in Les Miserables.

“I’m interested in living a very honest life. I don’t know if that makes me a boring person. I don’t really care if it does,” she notes. “It would be easier if I was better at being misleading or sneaky. I know how all that stuff works. I’m not a naive idiot. I know if I was a little bit mean to everybody, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s fun. I like her. Come have a drink.’ And I’m just like, ‘Can we have a drink and not try to tear each other apart?’”

Hathway also speaks about supporting the Time's Up movement during the candid interview, and says she too has experienced "unacceptable" behavior on sets.

“I’ve had a 20-year career and I’ve had some really, really bad experiences, but I’ve had a lot of great ones too -- with members of both genders," she shares. “While they do not begin to approach the atrocious, galling stories others have shared in recent months, I have had negative on-set experiences, some of a sexual nature. Some are from the beginning of my career, some are more recent -- all are unacceptable."

“I think that there’s got to be some guys who get high off the power," she adds. "But in a lot of cases, it’s an echo chamber. Most guys have never seen anything different.”

Still, Hathaway acknowledges how fortunate she is in her position.

"Being a 35-year-old cisgendered woman who has experienced the everyday, abusive imbalance of the world also made me want to be a part of a movement for change… I know the world can be far worse for others than it has been to me, but I suppose, like most everyone who has been hurt, I want to protect others from going through the worst of what I experienced," she explains. "I want to help make what I consider the best of my experiences to be the norm, as it always should have been.”

Hathaway is currently promoting the star-studded Ocean's 8, the all-female cast including A-list stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna.

“I was so excited to get invited onto the team,” Hathaway says. “It was a big, out-of-­nowhere offer. I was just like, ‘Do not embarrass yourself in front of your heroes. Do not embarrass yourself.’”

Of course, Hathaway hasn't lost her extremely open vibe.

“I don’t have strangers in my life," she says. "People don’t treat me like a stranger very often. I’ve always been really good at diving in. And while sometimes I wish there was a little more distance, I actually really like being able to go there with people right away.”

ET recently sat down with the Ocean's 8 cast, and Bullock revealed the cast had to delete their group text. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Anne Hathaway's 'Ocean's 8' Role Gets Even More Mysterious in New Trailer -- Watch!

John Krasinski Jokes He Married Emily Blunt Because He 'Couldn't Get' Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway Gives Body Shamers a Heads Up That She's Gaining Weight for a Movie Role