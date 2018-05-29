‘Love Connection’ Season 2: Why Andy Cohen Worried About Porsha Williams’ Dating Style (Exclusive)

Love is back! Well, Love Connection, that is.

“It's bigger, better and greater,” host Andy Cohen promises of season two. “We've had so many happy endings! We are actually making -- look, I'm an optimist, but I feel like we're making some real, lifelong connections.”

For the Fox dating experiment’s second installment, the focus is 100 percent back on, well, love. Producers did away with the “love or money” decision from season one, in which the main dater could choose cash over a second date. Instead, Andy tells ET, this year is all about “pure joy and bliss.”

“There's a lot of heart,” he says. “This show has a lot of heart. There's a reason there's a big red heart on the floor, because everybody here is looking for love and I legitimately feel like we found it. It's also funny. Love and funny.”

Bringing some laughs this year will be Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, following in the footsteps of New York housewife Ramona Singer, who looked for love on season one.

“It’s amazing,” Andy teases of Porsha’s appearance. “You know, my worry about her -- 'cause we've seen from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, she goes fast. She goes really fast. But, it went great. She is legitimately looking to settle down and fall in love and have kids. So, she's really engaged and into it.”

In addition to Porsha, viewers can expect daters including a matchmaker, a “subway hero” and even a woman who hadn’t been on a date in 40 years.

“Really great stories to tell,” Andy says of the cast. “Really great backstories.”

As for whether the single Watch What Happens Live host would ever let producers turn the tables on him, don’t count on it.

“I don’t want to kiss on camera,” Andy confesses. “I didn’t sign up to be on a reality show.”

Love Connection airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Fox after all-new episodes of Beat Shazam.

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Explains His Taylor Swift-Level Reaction to Her Billboard Music Awards Win

Andy Cohen Dishes on the Most Drunk 'Watch What Happens Live' Guest! (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen Addresses Sheree and Kim’s ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Futures (Exclusive)