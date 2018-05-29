Trump blames Democrats for how his administration handles separated immigrant children

*** BESTPIX *** WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists before departing the White House May 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New York where he will tour the Morrelly Homeland Security Center and then at

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration on Tuesday pushed back on criticism that federal agents are separating immigrant children from their parents at the border with increased frequency, blaming Democrats for loopholes in immigration law.

"The loopholes that they fight so hard to protect are the source, cause and reason for the humanitarian conditions," said White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.

Following through on a theme of his campaign, the Trump administration this month began stepping up criminal prosecutions of people crossing the border illegally. By doing so, under current law, children entering the U.S. alongside adults fall under the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement while those criminal cases are pursued.

Trump officials, speaking to reporters Tuesday, said human smugglers are abusing current the law on asylum as well as policies on how to handle families crossing the border together. Because of that, they said, Congress must change the law in order to reduce illegal immigration and child smuggling.

"The children smuggling trade would be shut down if we could close these loopholes," Miller said ."We need to change the law so that families arriving illegally can be sent home swiftly."

The administration officials blamed Democrats for creating the "loopholes' that allow illegal immigration to continue and force them to separate children from their parents. But Republicans, and the Supreme Court, all played a part in creating that system.

The officials cited four main reasons for the current system. The first, a 1997 settlement agreement that limits to 20 days how long undocumented families can be held in detention, was brokered by the Clinton Justice Department.

But the second, the William Wilberforce Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act of 2008, was unanimously passed by both chambers of Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush.

The third was a 2001 Supreme Court ruling that ended the practice of indefinite detentions for undocumented immigrants facing deportation whose home countries would not accept them.

And the fourth was generally described as the asylum laws of the U.S., a practice that goes back decades and includes international agreements dating back to the 1950s. The current asylum system in the U.S. was enshrined in the Refugee Act of 1980, which was sponsored by Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, and approved by the GOP-controlled House and Senate.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced what he called a "zero tolerance" policy in an address earlier this month in Arizona. The federal government, he said, would attempt to criminally prosecute anyone crossing the border illegally, including those seeking asylum.

Supporters of the practice say it will deter other families from attempting to cross the border illegally.

"If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law," Sessions said at the time. "If you don't like that, then don't smuggle children over our border."

The White House insists it is following current law. Trump blamed Democrats for those policies in a tweet on Saturday.

"Put pressure on the Democrats to end the horrible law that separates children from there parents once they cross the Border into the U.S.," he wrote. "Catch and Release, Lottery and Chain must also go with it and we MUST continue building the WALL!"

Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama’s term showing children from the Border in steel cages. They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires. Dems must agree to Wall and new Border Protection for good of country...Bipartisan Bill! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2018

Trump on Tuesday blasted critics who shared photos on social media over the weekend showing children sleeping behind chain-link fences in detention centers. Though the photos were intended to slam Trump's immigration policies at least one was published by The Arizona Republic in 2014 during the Obama administration.

"Democrats mistakenly tweet 2014 pictures from Obama's term showing children from the Border in steel cages," Trump wrote on Twitter. "They thought it was recent pictures in order to make us look bad, but backfires."

The photographs came as Democrats and immigrant rights groups have criticized the administration for a more aggressive enforcement strategy that has included separating children from parents and other adults who accompanied them across the border.