Immigrant children: Here's what's happening with kids at the border, policy-wise

After news reports revealed that the U.S. government couldn't account for the locations of nearly 1,500 immigrant children, people were scandalized. How could this happen? And who was at fault?

As with much to do with the federal government, it's complicated.

There are essentially three different policy issues that have become conflated in recent days: unaccompanied minors at the border, separating children from their parents at the border and families seeking asylum. We break down what those issues are, and what it all actually means.

First off: Did the Trump administration separate children from their parents at the border and then lose track of the children?

No. The 1,475 children who are at the heart of this arrived at the U.S. border alone, without their parents. These children are largely from El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, fleeing violence and turmoil in their home countries.

The children are considered unaccompanied minors. Under U.S. law, they cannot be deported right away. They are placed with sponsors, who are typically close relatives such as parents, siblings or aunts and uncles that already live in the United States. About 10% of the time, the minors are placed with people who aren't related to them.

Placing these children with sponsors is a policy that dates back to the Obama administration.

But the government doesn't know where the children are?

That is correct. But Steven Wagner, acting assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, said those children are not "lost."

After a child is placed with a sponsor, Wagner said that child is no longer in HHS custody and the department is no longer "legally responsible." But, "out of an abundance of caution," he said the agency tried to check in on thousands of children by placing one phone call to their sponsors. And in 1,475 cases nobody picked up the phone.

He said many sponsors did not answer the phone because they were undocumented immigrants themselves and did not want to talk with federal agents. But Wagner said that does not mean the children are missing or in danger.

"There's no reason to believe that anything has happened to the kids," he said. "If you call a friend and they don't answer the phone, you don't assume that they've been kidnapped."

Why the confusion? One reason: The administration's new 'zero tolerance' policy

The Trump administration announced this month that there would be a "zero tolerance" policy for families trying to cross the border illegally.

"If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you. It's that simple," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said. "If you smuggle illegal aliens across our border, then we will prosecute you. If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law. If you don't like that, then don't smuggle children over our border."

The Trump administration insists that this is not a new policy, and that's technically true: children have always been placed in foster care when their parents are criminally charged with an immigration violation.

But because of the "zero tolerance" policy, there are more separations happening.

"The underlying policies...have not changed," White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller said Tuesday.

The other reason: The Trump administration is cracking down on asylum seekers

People who present themselves at U.S. borders are allowed to claim asylum. But the administration is taking a stronger stance on this, as part of President Trump's attempts to limit immigration to the United States.

Attorney General Sessions, in particular, has railed against the asylum system. He has said the system is being abused by immigrants and "dirty immigration lawyers."

In many cases, the government is denying asylum claims and treating those cases as criminal. This leads to more children being separated from their families.

And in a call with reporters on Tuesday, Trump officials said human smugglers are abusing current U.S. law on asylum as well as policies on how to handle families crossing the border together. They called on Congress to change the law in order to reduce illegal immigration and child smuggling.

"The children smuggling trade would be shut down if we could close these loopholes," Miller said. "We need to change the law so that families arriving illegally can be sent home swiftly."

The ACLU has sued the administration in February on behalf of asylum seekers in California who had their children taken from them. A federal judge is expected to rule on that case in the coming weeks.

What does this have to do with the Obama administration?

As stated, the policies about placing unaccompanied minors with sponsors and separating children from their families were in place during the Obama administration. In fact, they go back to the administration of President George W. Bush.

In 2016, when Barack Obama was still president, a Senate Homeland Security subcommittee released a report that said department officials had failed to establish procedures that protected unaccompanied minors. Per that report, children were placed with traffickers who forced them to work on egg farms in Marion, Ohio.

Now, Trump administration officials say it's time to change the laws to ensure for quicker, safer, and more human deportation policies that allow families to stay together and face deportation together.

To do so, Miller said Congress needs to pass laws to change current law, and to increase the number of immigration detention centers so that families can be incarcerated together as they await deportation.

"Every single problem we're talking about solving...are made enormously easier to solve in a humane fashion if the actual migrant crisis on the border is solved," he said.

