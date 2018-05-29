Giant, 11-Foot Alligator Captured After It Was Seen Eating Ducks in Florida Lake

The producers of "Sesame Street" are suing the company behind an upcoming controversial movie starring Melissa McCarthy and an ensemble of foul-mouthed puppets.
The first lady hasn't been seen in public since May 10, the day before she checked in to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of a "benign kidney condition."
A Maryland couple was forced to abandon their 18th wedding anniversary celebration as a massive flash flood nearly swallowed their town.
All 8,000 Starbucks locations across America have shut their doors so employees can undergo four hours of intensive anti-bias training.
A mysterious wolf-like creature that showed up on a Montana ranch before it was killed by a rancher has wildlife experts and the public scratching their heads.
A huge, 11-foot-long alligator has been captured after keeping a Florida community on edge as it was found lurking in a backyard.
It was quite an amazing spectacle as an Oregon high school student dressed up as Spider-Man to ask his girlfriend to prom.
Two TV news journalists out of South Carolina were tragically killed over the holiday while covering a powerful storm.