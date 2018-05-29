Josh Brolin Announces Wife Kathryn Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child Together

Josh Brolin is going to be a dad again!

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old actor shared a photo of his wife, Kathryn, on Instagram, showing off a visible baby bump in a sports bra and workout pants. The Deadpool 2 star announced the two are expecting a baby girl.

"There’s a new sheriff in town, and she’s no bigger than a sweet potato," Brolin wrote. "Hang on to your hats. #jbkbstucktogether #lilbeanterritory #loveisaslovedoes."

Kathryn also shared an Instagram picture on Monday baring her belly.

"Something’s cookin... Baby Girl Brolin on the way. #jbkbstucktogether #loveisaslovedoes," she captioned the sweet pic.

The pregnancy marks the couple's first child together. Brolin is already a dad to his two children, Eden and Trevor, from his first marriage to Alice Adair. He was also previously married to actress Diane Lane, though they divorced in 2013 after nine years of marriage.

ET spoke to Brolin last October, when he opened up about how he knew Kathryn, his former assistant, was the one. The two tied the knot in September 2016 after three years of dating.

“You go through enough relationships where you’re trying to figure it out, what does this mean, why am I so confused?” he shared. “And then suddenly you’re not confused. It’s something to celebrate.”

ET recently sat down with Brolin, where he talked about working with Ryan Reynolds on their blockbuster hit, Deadpool 2. Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Josh Brolin on His Ripped Bod and How He Knew Wife Kathyrn Boyd Was the One (Exclusive)

Josh Brolin Reveals He's Feuding With James Cameron Over 'Avatar' Sequels

Ryan Reynolds Shares First Photos of Josh Brolin as 'Grumpy, Heavily Armed' Cable in 'Deadpool 2'