Help raise money for Helen Woodward Animal Center at their 30th Spring Fling Gala

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Is there anything better than good food and adorable puppies dressed in formal wear?

Helen Woodward Animal Center is hosting their 30th Annual Spring Fling Gala on June 2nd at Fairbanks Ranch Plaza in Rancho Santa Fe. The event is their largest fundraising event of the year and will be a Moonlight Masquerade theme.

The gala will feature live music, cocktails, silent and live auctions, opportunity drawings, and 17 of the best San Diego restaurants will be showcasing selections from their menu.

Make a big difference for animals by volunteering just one night at our Spring Fling Gala: https://t.co/BJNJfcLu46 pic.twitter.com/fOCeiC0xbQ — Helen Woodward (@HWAC) May 23, 2018

Some of the auction items include: a “Swim with the Otters” experience from Nurtured by Nature, a five-night stay at a luxurious Mammoth Mountain home and a tropical Hawaiian vacation!

Helen Woodward is thrilled to have all donations matched by the Halicioglu Family Foundation!

Morning Extra was joined by Jessica Gercke, from Helen Woodward Animal Center, Chef Cesar Oceguera from Searsucker Del Mar, Chef Tony Carreto and Julie Bell-Gastelum from Casa Sol Y Mar to talk about this weekend’s great event.

Interested in attending the event or donating to Helen Woodward Animal Center? You can do both here.



