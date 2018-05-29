Help raise money for Helen Woodward Animal Center at their 30th Spring Fling Gala

Every year locals and tourists alike flock to the San Diego Fair to see what Chicken Charlie is throwing into the fryer.
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.
Some San Diego Unified School District students are getting another day off on Tuesday, but not for a holiday. Their parents are upset over what they say is an inappropriate sex education curriculum.
Author Judy Batalion will discuss hoarding and healing at the Jewish Family Services behavior health luncheon on May 30th at 11:30am.
San Diego lifeguards and firefighters Tuesday morning rescued a man who spent the night on a shallow ledge above La Jolla's Black's Beach after becoming stranded on the bluffs while hiking overnight, authorities said.
A 53-year-old Coast Guard cutter offloaded more than 5,200 pounds of cocaine worth more than $78 million Tuesday following a counter drug patrol in international waters off Central America.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Temperatures continue to warm through Tuesday before cooling slightly Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.