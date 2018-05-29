Nikki Bella Gets Emotional While Talking to John Cena About Her Desire to Be a Mom Prior to Split

There's only one thing on Nikki Bella's mind lately, and it's her desire to have children.

In a sneak peek clip from the all-new episode of Total Bellas, which was filmed prior to her split from John Cena last month after six years of dating, the 34-year-old wrestler gets emotional while continuing to open up to her former fiance about starting a family together.

"I was thinking of getting back into therapy," Bella tells Cena, who up until now has been adamant about not wanting any kids. "I was doing so well with it. When I did the therapy back in the day, I really thought I was OK not being a mom. It's just been growing in me and I've just been trying to push it to the side."

Cena interrupts her, saying, "Nicole, it shouldn't be a situation of you trying to push feelings to the side."

"Think of it in a different context, I guess," he continues. "Think of it as like a, 'I love this person, but... I'm trying to push the but to the side.'"

"But I just can't imagine my life without you, John," Bella replies, with tears in her eyes. "I just can't imagine not getting married and spending the rest of our lives together."

While their breakup is currently being played out on the reality show, rumors that the two are reconciling have been circulating ever since Cena appeared on the Today show earlier this month, calling Bella his "number one" while discussing his changing perspective on having kids.

"I don't want anybody else," he exclaimed. "I love Nicole. I'm really trying to support her in her trying to find whatever it is she wants that made this fall apart in the first place, and in doing so, I'm also just trying to live. But I don't have any other hopes, other than one day that we can work it out."

"For anyone who's speculating what's going on," he continued, "I love her, I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work."

Since then, they've also been spotted together in public, grabbing coffee in San Diego, California, last weekend. E! News reports they ate lunch together on Monday, at Civico 1845.

Cena fueled the romance rumors even more earlier in the day, when he seemingly referenced Bella on Twitter.

"Let's stop messing around, and start messing around," he wrote.

Total Bellas airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! In the meantime, watch the video below to hear the latest on Cena and Bella.

