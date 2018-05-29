'Roseanne' Canceled by ABC After Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet

Roseanne has been canceled by ABC following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet on Tuesday.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC President Channing Dungey said in a statement on Tuesday.

Barr apologized to Valerie Jarrett and "all Americans" on Tuesday, after her tweet about the former Obama White House adviser sparked backlash.

On Tuesday morning, the outspoken 65-year-old actress tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran. She later deleted the tweet.

"I apologize," Barr wrote. "I am now leaving Twitter." "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans," she wrote in another tweet. "I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste."

More to come...