Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning New Pic of 'My Baby' Chicago

Cute Kardashian alert!

Kim Kardashian West shared a new photo of her baby girl, Chicago, on Tuesday and the 4-month-old tot looked picture perfect.

Staring straight down the lens, the little stunner peacefully posed for her famous mom, while showcasing her enviable long lashes.

“My baby Chi ??,” Kardashian West, 37, captioned the pic.

The reality star’s followers were quick to gush over the pic and compliment the two on their likeness.

“She looks just like you,” wrote several Instagram users.

“She already has your glance!!!” added another fan. “That’s amazing?? Wish her forever happiness! ??.”

On Monday, Kardashian West also shared a sweet snap of her with husband Kanye West, and their two older children, North and Saint, as they enjoyed a stroll in Wyoming over Memorial Day weekend.

See more on what the Kardashian clan was up to over the holiday weekend below.

