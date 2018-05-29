Kim Kardashian Shares Stunning New Pic of 'My Baby' Chicago

Cute Kardashian alert!
Kim Kardashian West shared a new photo of her baby girl, Chicago, on Tuesday and the 4-month-old tot looked picture perfect.
Staring straight down the lens, the little stunner peacefully posed for her famous mom, while showcasing her enviable long lashes.
“My baby Chi ??,” Kardashian West, 37, captioned the pic.
The reality star’s followers were quick to gush over the pic and compliment the two on their likeness.
“She looks just like you,” wrote several Instagram users.
“She already has your glance!!!” added another fan. “That’s amazing?? Wish her forever happiness! ??.”
On Monday, Kardashian West also shared a sweet snap of her with husband Kanye West, and their two older children, North and Saint, as they enjoyed a stroll in Wyoming over Memorial Day weekend.
See more on what the Kardashian clan was up to over the holiday weekend below.
RELATED CONTENT:
NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Shares Memorial Day Mother-Daughter Photo Snuggling Sweet Baby True
NEWS: Kim Kardashian Continues to Defend Kanye West After Donda's House Drama: 'I Will Always Ride for My Man'
NEWS: Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Toned Stomach, Shares Message About Not Taking Advice After Cheating Scandal
Tuesday is World Digestive Health Day and with 100 million Americans suffering from some type of digestive problem it's no surprise that gut health has turned into a major health craze, boosting the sale of probiotics.
Every year locals and tourists alike flock to the San Diego Fair to see what Chicken Charlie is throwing into the fryer.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified three patrol officers and a man they fatally shot when he allegedly advanced on them on a Nestor-area street with a knife in his hand over the Memorial Day weekend.
The Center for World University Rankings named UC San Diego the world's 20th-best university, UCSD announced Tuesday.
Some San Diego Unified School District students are getting another day off on Tuesday, but not for a holiday. Their parents are upset over what they say is an inappropriate sex education curriculum.
Author Judy Batalion will discuss hoarding and healing at the Jewish Family Services behavior health luncheon on May 30th at 11:30am.
San Diego lifeguards and firefighters Tuesday morning rescued a man who spent the night on a shallow ledge above La Jolla's Black's Beach after becoming stranded on the bluffs while hiking overnight, authorities said.
A 53-year-old Coast Guard cutter offloaded more than 5,200 pounds of cocaine worth more than $78 million Tuesday following a counter drug patrol in international waters off Central America.