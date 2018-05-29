Starbucks' Howard Schultz on racial bias training: 'It takes moral courage to do this'

NEW YORK -- Thousands of Starbucks stores closed Tuesday afternoon as employees gathered for emotionally wrenching conversations as part of their hours of racial bias training.

"It takes moral courage to do this," said Executive Chairman Howard Schultz after undergoing the training himself.

Closing more than 8,000 stores all afternoon was expensive -- one estimate put the cost at $12 million in lost profit -- but "we don't view it as an expense. We view it as a long-term investment.'

As would be typical at other company-owned Starbucks cafes around the country, Schultz' session lasted four hours, plus another hour of conversation and reflection. Some employees wept. One woman, for instance, emotionally recalled growing up South Africa under apartheid.

The sessions involving up to 180,000 Starbucks employees follow the arrests of two African-American men at a central-city Philadelphia cafe as they waited for a friend in April. A manager called police when they didn't buy anything and had them arrested. They were also denied use of a restroom. The charges were dropped and Starbucks apologized and ordered the afternoon of training.

On Friday, the two African-American men arrested in Philadelphia, Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson, visited Starbucks' headquarters in Seattle. They met with Schultz and CEO Kevin Johnson, who Schultz said, is serving as a business mentor. They had gone to the Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with another man to talk about a real-estate deal.

Schultz was among about 40 people in a training session before the afternoon. In comments to reporters, he said the incident was "reprehensible' and that he took it personally. He said the Tuesday afternoon company-wide training was a "the beginning of a long journey.'

In Phoenix, Starbucks barista Clark Ramos said before the training took place that he considers his location is one of the least prejudice places he has ever worked. Nationally, two-thirds of the coffee giant's employees are women and 43% are minorities, according to Starbucks.

But he said the training is valuable.

"Overall, I'm glad Starbucks is taking the topic of racism head-on and making us connect with each other as people,' said Ramos, who has worked at Starbucks for two years. "Is this going to fix the problem? Of course, not. Unfortunately, there will always be racist people as long as we as a society don't talk about the problem."

Besides opening a dialogue, Starbucks has also taken a concrete policy step: Earlier this month, it changed its rules so restrooms are now available to non-customers.

"We don't want to become a public shelter. We don't want to become a public bathroom, but in the same context, we want to lead the company and manage the company through the lens of humanity," Schultz said. "That's a very delicate balance.'

He said he's heard from hundreds of people who are encouraged by the employee training. But judging whether it is effective was be hard, at least in terms of numbers. He said he wants employees to know the lessons of the training are just a part of their job, but at its core.

Schultz, who built Starbucks from a few Seattle stores into an international business powerhouse, said he and rapper Common are friends, so he asked the hip-hop star for help with the training. Common appears in videos that are part of the in-store workshops.

Schultz asked actress and playwright Anna Deveare Smith to narrate the short documentary that filmmaker Stanley Nelson made for the Starbucks training session - and he said she agreed immediately without even asking to see the script.

"The promise of America will not be achieved if it's only available to those who have the right color skin or the right zip code,' Schultz said. "This exercise is the beginning of that.'

Contributing: Lauren Castle, The Arizona Republic