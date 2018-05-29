Sex Education Controversy: Some San Diego parents holding children out of school

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some San Diego Unified School District students are getting another day off on Tuesday, but not for a holiday.
Their parents are upset over what they say is an inappropriate sex education curriculum. They're choosing to keep their kids out of school and parents say they will be taking more action later Tuesday.
The "opt out" day was promoted on a Facebook page, "Concerned Parents of San Diego." A post on the page asked parents to keep their kids out of school Tuesday as a way to send a message to the district.
The course is for sixth graders and covers gender identity, anatomy, STDs, birth control, consent and other topics.
Back in February concerned parents rallied outside the district asking the board to change the curriculum but the district did not respond. Officials have defended the lesson plan saying that it’s backed by the CDC and is age appropriate. Parents have called it "graphic and inappropriate" and say it is "too much, too soon" for sixth graders.
It’s unclear how many students stayed home but a rally was planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday at district headquarters ahead of the regular school board meeting.
An online petition has also been created calling to suspend the curriculum.
SDUSD sent the following statement to News 8 on the matter:
We encourage all parents to learn the facts about sexual health and how we teach it. We’ve created a website to make it easy for parents to get the information they need. Our education program was constructed with input from parents, faith leaders and community residents to comply with Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s California Healthy Youth Act. After being informed about the program, less than 1 percent of parents chose to exclude their children from learning about sexual health when the curriculum was implemented district wide last school year.
Anyone who wants more information on sexual health should visit www.sandiegounified.org/shep
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
RELATED COVERAGE
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.
Some San Diego Unified School District students are getting another day off on Tuesday, but not for a holiday. Their parents are upset over what they say is an inappropriate sex education curriculum.
Author Judy Batalion will discuss hoarding and healing at the Jewish Family Services behavior health luncheon on May 30th at 11:30am.
San Diego lifeguards and firefighters Tuesday morning rescued a man who spent the night on a shallow ledge above La Jolla's Black's Beach after becoming stranded on the bluffs while hiking overnight, authorities said.
A 53-year-old Coast Guard cutter offloaded more than 5,200 pounds of cocaine worth more than $78 million Tuesday following a counter drug patrol in international waters off Central America.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the June 5 primary election is Tuesday, May 29, the San Diego County registrar reminded residents.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Temperatures continue to warm through Tuesday before cooling slightly Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight and morning low clouds and fog are possible in the inland valleys.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos. Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported.