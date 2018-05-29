Sex Education Controversy: Some San Diego parents holding children out of school

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some San Diego Unified School District students are getting another day off on Tuesday, but not for a holiday.

Their parents are upset over what they say is an inappropriate sex education curriculum. They're choosing to keep their kids out of school and parents say they will be taking more action later Tuesday.

The "opt out" day was promoted on a Facebook page, "Concerned Parents of San Diego." A post on the page asked parents to keep their kids out of school Tuesday as a way to send a message to the district.

The course is for sixth graders and covers gender identity, anatomy, STDs, birth control, consent and other topics.

Back in February concerned parents rallied outside the district asking the board to change the curriculum but the district did not respond. Officials have defended the lesson plan saying that it’s backed by the CDC and is age appropriate. Parents have called it "graphic and inappropriate" and say it is "too much, too soon" for sixth graders.

It’s unclear how many students stayed home but a rally was planned for 4 p.m. Tuesday at district headquarters ahead of the regular school board meeting.

An online petition has also been created calling to suspend the curriculum.

SDUSD sent the following statement to News 8 on the matter:

We encourage all parents to learn the facts about sexual health and how we teach it. We’ve created a website to make it easy for parents to get the information they need. Our education program was constructed with input from parents, faith leaders and community residents to comply with Assemblywoman Shirley Weber’s California Healthy Youth Act. After being informed about the program, less than 1 percent of parents chose to exclude their children from learning about sexual health when the curriculum was implemented district wide last school year.



Anyone who wants more information on sexual health should visit www.sandiegounified.org/shep

