Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively spar on Twitter, making us laugh as per usual

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively love to troll each other on social media.
And we love that they love to do this.
They are so entertaining - even if we don't always understand their inside jokes. Somehow that makes it even better.
The most recent involves a weekend tweet by Blake Lively promoting her upcoming film, A Simple Favor.
???????????? @ASimpleFavor pic.twitter.com/e4hh4VZF7u- Blake Lively (@blakelively) May 26, 2018
Reynolds retweeted it with the caption:
"You can tell me. We're married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So... what the (expletive) happened to Emily?"
Emily is Lively's character in the film set to be released in September and Reynolds clearly wants spoilers about what happens to her. But anyway, back to the thing that really matters, like how Lively DROVE HERSELF TO THE HOSPITAL WHILE IN LABOR? Whoa.
She didn't elaborate on that, but she cryptically replied, "Oh darling, of all the secrets I'm keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns... trust me."
Girrrrrrrrrl! Nicely done.
Lively: 1
Reynolds: 0
Whatever the "secrets," we know they don't have anything to do with tabloid rumors that they were having marital problems. In March, Reynolds once again took to Twitter in a joking response to a story about the couple possibly heading toward divorce saying that he could always use more "me time."
I wish. I could use a little “me time”. https://t.co/S6kXFsWaMe- Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2018
