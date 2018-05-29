'Roseanne' Canceled: Ava DuVernay, Debra Messing and More Stars React

The highly rated Roseanne reboot was canceled on Tuesday, after the sitcom's star, Roseanne Barr, posted a racially charged tweet targeting former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

On Tuesday morning, the outspoken 65-year-old actress tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” referring to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran. She later deleted the tweet.

Barr eventually apologized for the tweet and said she was leaving Twitter, though the damage had been done. ABC announced in a statement that they were canceling the show.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

A Roseanne production source tells ET that people who worked on the show are “horrified” by Barr's racist comment, adding that perhaps the reboot “wasn’t meant to be.”

“We can’t believe Roseanne put the entire crew in jeopardy,” the source says.

Since the stunning cancellation, celebrities have weighed in on the decision, including Shonda Rhimes, who's had multiple hit shows on ABC, including Grey's Anatomy and Scandal.

Thank you, Channing. #justice

The terrible part is all of the talented innocent people who worked on that show now suffer because of this. #notjustice

But honestly she got what she deserved. As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one.

Ton of respect for Bob Iger. Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America....umm..now don't bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I'm still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?

Thank you, @ABCNetwork for doing the right thing and for showing people that bigotry and racism has consequences. Now, if you could only cancel our President for the same reason. #RoseanneBarred

For the record, this is Channing Dungey. Sitting on top of your world like a Queen in full judgement of your garbage and taking it out. #Roseannepic.twitter.com/GxEP2B61uq

I'm glad Roseanne is canceled.



The backlash to its cancellation is going to be a deafening nightmare.



Nothing good has come of this entire thing.

I just heard #rosanne is cancelled. My reaction— tears. I am so relieved and grateful. The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc .

Thank you Channing Dungey!https://t.co/VIlKTF9y7Z

So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Rosanne despite the show’s huge numbers. We too make a show about a middle class family , come and watch us instead #speechless@Speechless_ABC ?

Aaaaannnd cue the people who just celebrated the NFL targeting player protests defending Roseanne Barr now on 1st amendment grounds. 3,2,1....popcorn.

Somehow we'll all have to survive without meeting a THIRD BECKY.

There is now a 1/2 hr opening in ABC's schedule for "David Rosen: Funny-looking Ghost Lawyer."

Not my cup of tea, but Roseanne had a great thing going with her show.



All she had to do was not say something colossally stupid.



That was too tall an order.

Prior to the big news on Tuesday, Roseanne had already been renewed for a second season, which she spoke to ET about. Watch below:

