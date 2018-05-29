Chicken Charlie shows what's on the menu at the SD County Fair

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Every year locals and tourists alike flock to the San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds to see what Chicken Charlie is throwing into the fryer.

Oreos, Klondike bars, cookie dough, you name it the fry master will fry it!

This year, Charlie’s specialty items for the San Diego County Fair are cotton candy ice cream sandwiches and chocolate pasta!

News 8’s Steve Price put the fry master to the test by making him cook up some unique items like matzah balls and other mystery ingredients!

Ramen burrito

Chocolate pasta

Fried filet mignon

