Chicken Charlie shows what's on the menu at the SD County Fair

A man who was armed with a handgun when he beat, choked and raped two women in San Diego on consecutive nights in 2016 was sentenced Tuesday to 100 years to life -- plus 86 years -- in state prison.
Tuesday is World Digestive Health Day and with 100 million Americans suffering from some type of digestive problem it's no surprise that gut health has turned into a major health craze, boosting the sale of probiotics.
Every year locals and tourists alike flock to the San Diego Fair to see what Chicken Charlie is throwing into the fryer.
Authorities Tuesday publicly identified three patrol officers and a man they fatally shot when he allegedly advanced on them on a Nestor-area street with a knife in his hand over the Memorial Day weekend.
The Center for World University Rankings named UC San Diego the world's 20th-best university, UCSD announced Tuesday.
Some San Diego Unified School District students are getting another day off on Tuesday, but not for a holiday. Their parents are upset over what they say is an inappropriate sex education curriculum.
Author Judy Batalion will discuss hoarding and healing at the Jewish Family Services behavior health luncheon on May 30th at 11:30am.
San Diego lifeguards and firefighters Tuesday morning rescued a man who spent the night on a shallow ledge above La Jolla's Black's Beach after becoming stranded on the bluffs while hiking overnight, authorities said.