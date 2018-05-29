'Roseanne' Star Emma Kenney Says She Called Her Manager to Quit the Show Ahead of Cancellation

Stars from the cast of Roseanne are reacting to the series' cancellation.

Shortly after ABC announced they were shutting down the revival on Tuesday following Roseanne Barr's racist tweet, a production source told ET that those who worked on the show are "horrified," and feel that perhaps the reboot "wasn't meant to be."

"We can't believe Roseanne put the entire crew in jeopardy," the source said.

Many of Barr's co-stars took to social media to weigh in on the controversial tweet, including Emma Kenney, who played Sara Gilbert's onscreen daughter, Harris Conner-Healy, on the show. The 18-year-old actress said she felt inspired by consulting producer Wanda Sykes for being the first to publicly reveal she would "not be returning to @RoseanneABC" after Barr's comment.

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC.

"As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled," Kenney tweeted. "I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes, Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win."

"I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed," another tweet read. "The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable."

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win.

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable.

As ET previously reported, ABC's decision to cancel Roseanne came just a few hours after Barr received backlash for her Twitter statements about former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett. The outspoken 65-year-old tweeted, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj," referring to Jarrett, who is black and was born in Iran.

Barr later deleted the tweet and issued an apology to Jarrett and "all Americans" on Tuesday.

"I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter," she wrote. "I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me -- my joke was in bad taste."

Last month, ET sat down with Kenney to talk about her role on the Roseanne revival. At the time, she called Barr "the coolest."

"She gives you the best notes on set," she exclaimed. "It's just a very collaborative set."

Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Roseanne' Canceled by ABC After Roseanne Barr's Racist Tweet

Roseanne Barr Leaves Twitter, Apologizes After Racially Charged Tweet Sparks Outrage

'Roseanne' Finale: Roseanne and Dan Get Their Prayers Answered With the Flood of a Lifetime